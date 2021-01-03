Group seeks more investment in development projects to aid exit from economic recession

A civil society organisation (CSO), Anambra Civil Society Network (ACSONET), has called on governments at all levels to increase investment in development projects to facilitate speedy exit from economic recession.

The group made the call in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Mr Chris Azor and the Organising Secretary, Mr Kenechukwu Makwudo, on Sunday in Onitsha.

It urged government to pay more attention to security, social infrastructure, agriculture, youth and women empowerment as well as general poverty alleviation programmes.

The group also enjoined government to deploy sufficient transparency and accountability measures in service delivery.

It lauded the January to December budget implementation circle being observed by the federal and state governments, saying this would ensure timely implementation of fiscal policies.

ACSONET implored government to partner with citizens to address all forms of insecurity through reforms, technology and partnerships.

Sequel to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, it called for strict observance of necessary protocols to flatten the curve of the virus.

“Even as Nigeria is part of the global mechanism for procurement and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, ACSONET is ready to embark on sensitisation and mobilisation of citizens.

“Our members in the 21 local government areas of the state have been trained and sensitised to move into all the 330 wards.

“This is to encourage compliance with the non-pharmaceutical intervention protocols in curbing the spread of the deadly virus and to protect the lives of citizens,” the group said.

It further stated that its volunteers were already assisting other health workers and stakeholders in identification, contact tracing and testing of citizens.

On the forthcoming governorship election in the state, the group urged stakeholders to imbibe the culture of free, fair, credible and violence-free elections and eschew all forms of bitterness.

It called for early education and sensitisation of the electorate to curb voter-apathy and possible vote buying in the state.

ACSONET also promised to embark on sensitisation and mobilisation of the electorate, starting from the continuous voter registration exercise slated for the first quarter of the year.

It, however, expressed appreciation to Gov. Willie Obiano-led administration for the peace and good governance experienced in the state.

The group also commended the citizens for their continued support for the police and other security agencies in their quest to improve on the security architecture in the state. (NAN)