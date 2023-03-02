Group seeks introduction of online voting for speed, credibility

By Angela Atabo

Polling Units Ambassadors of Nigeria (PUAN), a non-partisan organisation and its partners have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to introduce online voting in subsequent elections to reduce human interference and enhance the credibility of the elections.

Mr Sulieman Dabas, the leader of the group known as the Ambassador General of PUAN said this while addressing a news conference on the aftermath of the Presidential and National Assembly elections as observed by the group.

”Voters can vote easily from any device which makes the entire voting process simple and more transparentm” he said.

He commended Nigerians for coming out en mass to exercise their franchise and for contributing to change the political trajectory of the country .

The ambassador od the group pleaded with Nigerians at home and abroad to use all available means as provided by the law to seek redress for their grievances.

He also called on stakeholders in the electoral process to talk to their supporters and agents to remain calm and ensure peace prevails in Nigeria.

He said that the group identified some of the challenges experienced during the elections to include, inability of Nigeria’s electoral umpire the Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC) to upload election results at some polling Units.

“Yes polling PUAN stands for the use of technology by INEC because we believe that election result cannot be rigged at the polling unit, the chances are very slim.

“Our election result collation centres were the challenge but we hope that all of this will be addressed by INEC.

“We have individually and collectively put so much effort for the success of the Implementation of the Electoral Act 2022. Let us for look answers from the commission after this very major national exercise.

“We must find a professional and global acceptable standard or practise to address our grievance which is already provided by the Nigeria constitution and the Electoral Act 2022,”he said

Dabas said the nation had already lost some young people due to violence and called on youths to shun social vices adding that “elections will always come and go, but we the people will remain.”

He said that other PUAN partners in attendance were :Dr Abdulahi Isa of the Gamji of Gamji Foundation and Non-Governmental Association for Literacy Support Services, (NOGALSS )represented by Prince Kure.

Others are Centre for Grassroots Development and Crime prevention( CGDCP),Ms Maureen Chinwe, Hayiya Farida Sada of Federation of Muslim Women’s Association of Nigeria(FOMWAN),.

Also in attendance were Akam Asindi, Society for a United Africa, Dr. Patrick Attah a Political Analysis and the Secretary General, PUAN Ambassador Prince Osa-Osaghae.(NAN)