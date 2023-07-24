Group seeks Gov. Fubara’s collaboration with Dokubo for peace, security in Rivers

By Nathan Nwakamma

The Movement for Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has urged Gov Siminialaye Fubara of Rivers and Chief Asari Dokubo to close ranks to deepen peace and security across Rivers.

The pan-Ijaw socio cultural group noted that the expertise of Dokubo, a security consultant and ex-militant leader, had already helped to curb acts of insecurity along Emohua/ Degema road in the state.

MOSIEND said the governor’s collaboration with Dokubo would complement the efforts of the security agencies in curbing insecurity in the area

MOSIEND’s appeal is contained in a statement by its National spokesperson, Mr Charles Omusuku, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Yenagoa.

The group appealed to the governor to dialogue with his kinsman, Dokubo to further harness the potentials of the security outfit in the state.

“The Degema-Emuoha road which also host the satellite campus of the University of Port Harcourt had been a notorious playground for armed robbery, kidnappers and assassins, leading to the death of countless innocent Nigerians.

It is such that the security agencies even find it difficult to contend with them at some points until the intervention of the Asari Dukobo security outfit.

“We as MOSIEND, consider the security outfit established by a prominent Ijaw leader, Alhaji Mujahid Asari Dokubo is to complement the security agencies in curbing insecurity within the Emuoha/Degema axis and other parts of the country,” it stated.

The group commended Dokubo’s security outfit for saving lives and property, ensuring sanity along the Ikwerre/Kalabari routes.

“The singular move by Alhaji Mujahid Asari Dokubo should be applauded from all quarters at least, it is for the general good and safety of our people.

“The security outfit was not formed to cause chaos, but promote peace and safety of lives and property,” the statement said.

The group noted that Dokubo’s security outfit was helping to provide security and enabling environment for investors and business community across the area.

MOSIEND explained that it had advocated community participation in security, to curb all forms of criminalities in the state and beyond.

MOSIEND also admonished politicians and crisis merchants not to stoke fire in the polity or fan the ember of disunity amongst two brothers.

MOSIEND appealed to Ijaw leaders to be mindful of their advices to the governor, as the Ijaws needed development across its settlements, adding that peace, unity and progress of the state was non negotiable.

MOSIEND cautioned people of the Niger Delta and organisations engaged in pull him down syndrome and those calling for sack of illustrious sons of the region in position of authority. (NAN)

