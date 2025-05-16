Group seeks FG’s support to improve women’s mental health

The Coalition of Women in Governance (CWIG) has called on the Federal Government to support projects that would promote and improve the mental health of women in the country.

By Patricia Amogu

Amb. Zainab Mohammed, the group’s spokesperson, made the appeal during a health talk/seminar organised by the Women Dance and Emerald Elixir in Abuja, themed: “Promoting Healthy Well-being Through Alternative Medicine “

Mohammed, also the Convener of the Abuja Women Dance, said many women who were involved in caregiving and nurturing babies were not mentally stable and should not be in that condition while nurturing.

“We need to start creating hubs and counseling centres ar

ound communities to train the traditional rulers’ wives, who are gatekeepers at every level, for them to know the sign of mental health issues since women bear the most responsibilities.

“We need to create that awareness so that people can know early signs and what triggers their mental health state.

“When the state of your mind is unhealthy, everything becomes toxic. Dysfunctionalities in the home creates a mental health imbalance,” she said.

The coalition’s spokesperson said women needed to understand this part of the challenge and talk about them because “whatever affects the mother also affects the children too.”

“We see cases of domestic violence and verbal abuse in most parts of Africa directed at the women and nobody wants to talk or be identified with such because of the stigma.

“We also call on the Ministry of Women affairs and the Ministry of Health to come on board and let us work together to start creating counselling centres around communities.

“So, we will continue to do these little side programmes to create more awareness because I am sure by the time everyone who follows your handle hears this, more people will understand that there is just a thin line between being sane and insane,” she added.

Dr Jophia Gupar, President, Pan African Young Women Development Initiative- (PAYWODI) shared her cancer survival story and how she found succour from leukemia using alternative medicine.

Gupar said that, although she was diagnosed of cancer in the hospital and followed through with the hospital checks and routines, she eventually got her healing from alternative medicine.

“Honestly, what helped me was 99 per cent natural alternatives; I went to nature and refused to listen to negativity.

“Thank God for the Russian doctor, who was able to get to the root cause of the leukemia, he traced it to vegetables which I took and they became parasitic.

“Since then, I wash my vegetables myself and stop junk eating and I don’t eat outside anymore.

“I also noticed some feelings around my body and my uterus and I took the Emerald Elixir, made of natural herbs and since then I never felt those things anymore,” she added.

Mr Emeka Eugene, an alternative medicine expert and CEO/MD, Emerald Elixir, said the health drinks, made from pure herbs, had solutions many women related health problems, including men’s.

“The Emerald will cure stroke, diabetes, cancer, liver, and kidney diseases, including high blood pressure and cholesterol levels control.

“Users have also testified to receiving cure from men related issues like prostrate, insomnia, and the effects of hangovers, among others,” he added(NAN)