 Group seeks cost-effective healthcare services for indigent people

A group, Grassroots Advocacy for Health Reforms in Nigeria (GAHRIN) has called on healthcare providers to give cost-effective services to rural dwellers to enable them to access adequate healthcare.

The Publicity Secretary of GAHRIN, Ms Stephanie Adelowo, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to Adelowo, many Nigerians are unable to access proper healthcare services due to funds contraint.

Adelowo added that the situation was worse when specialised treatment were needed.

“Specialists are not at the primary healthcare centres; most times, people have to travel long distances to reach specialists.