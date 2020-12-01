 Group seeks cost-effective healthcare services for indigent people

A group, Grassroots Advocacy for Health Reforms in Nigeria (GAHRIN) has called on healthcare providers to give cost-effective services to rural dwellers to enable them to access adequate healthcare.
The Publicity Secretary of GAHRIN, Ms Stephanie Adelowo, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.
According to Adelowo, many Nigerians are unable to access proper healthcare services due to funds contraint.
Adelowo added that the situation was worse when specialised treatment were needed.
“Specialists are not at the primary healthcare centres; most times, people have to travel long distances to reach specialists.
“Getting to the hospitals an issue, being able to afford the treatment is another,” she said.
She urged healthcare providers and corporate organisations to embark on more medical outreaches to help the indigent.
Adelowo urged collaborations between medical experts and organisations to make such programmes less burdensome to organise.
She praised the Medical Director of Twinex Hospital, Dr Benjamin Olowojebutu, for efforts in ensuring that rural dwellers had access to quality healthcare.
She noted that Olowojebutu had, in collaboration with Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), treated about 4,000 people through his medical missions.
“Our organisation has been privileged to recommend about 50 people who benefitted from free fibroid surgeries under the Benjamin Olowojebutu Foundation.
“The Foundation has carried out about 4,000 free surgeries for those suffering from hernia, lipoma, fibroids, keloids and breast lumps in 13 states across Nigeria.
“Imagine what it will mean for the grassroots if more outreaches and other humanitarian projects are done,” Adelowo said. (NAN)
