Group seeks Buhari’s intervention in transport fare’s hike

True Nigerian Patriots Initiative has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately intervene in the issue of hike in transportation on both land and air in the country.

The National Coordinator of the initiative, Dr Athanasiys Okon, said this while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

Okon called on the President to address transporters across board, considering the sky rocketing prices of transportation.

He also called on the minister of aviation to take charge, stressing that hike in transport fares for both land and air was becoming too much for the poor to bear.