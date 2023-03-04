Group says Tinubu’s emergence as president-elect is lesson in humility, unity of purpose

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Mr Olusola Olofin, National Convener, Bat Vanguard, said the emergence of Sen. Bola Tinubu as President-elect in Feb. 25 presidential election is an inspiring lesson in humility, perseverance and unity of purpose.

He said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja while congratulating Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the election.

“On behalf of the teeming members of Bat Vanguard, I wish to extend our most respectful and warm felicitations to you on your resounding victory at the just concluded presidential elections.

“While we are still basking in the euphoria of the moment, the events of the past few weeks culminating in your triumph at the polls is an inspiring lesson in humility, perseverance and unity of purpose.

“Regardless of the extant threats by your political detractors, we want to assure you that on your mandate we shall stand until you are sworn in as the country’s next president come May 29,” Olofin said.

He prayed that Tinubu’s presidency would usher Nigeria into a shared prosperity that was synonymous with egalitarian societies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Bat Vanguard is a support group of the APC.

Tinubu, a former two-term Governor of Lagos State, polled 8, 794,726 votes to emerge winner of the Feb. 25 presidential election, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate and Tinubu’s closest rival, got 6, 984, 520 votes while Mr Peter Obi of Labour Party polled 6,101, 533 at the election(NAN)