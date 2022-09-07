Group says Tinubu/ Shettima perfect combination for Nigeria’s development

By Alaba-Olusola Oke

A group, ‘The Tinubu/Shettima for Media’, says the combination of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima will ensure the desired development for Nigeria.

The group in a statement on Wednesday by its Coordinator, Dr Abiola Oshodi in Akure said, ”the duo were tested and trusted hands.”

”The combination would steer the ship of Nigeria to a prosperous and healthy destination to the admiration of all.”

Oshodi stated that Tinubu and Shettima would take over from President Muhammadu Buhari, ”because the duo had good past pedigree.”

Oshodi, a Canada-based consultant psychiatrist and also the Diaspora Coordinator of the Asiwaju Progressives Diaspora (APG), said the duo as past governors of Lagos State and Borno were ”safe and experienced pairs of hands.

“They are experienced and they know where the shoe pinches. They know where Nigeria ails, and they know what to do.

”This is because, they are so experienced with both private and public backgrounds they will hit the ground running from day one.”

According to Oshodi, Nigerians cannot afford to hand over the destiny of the most populous and the biggest economy in Africa to politicians not versed in managing a diverse and promising country like Nigeria.

“Tinubu and Shettima, are both versed in financial management, both are two term governors, both have served in the Senate and both had worked meritoriously in the private sector and the public service.

“These make them very grounded and as Nigeria transits from the Buhari-led administration, they know how to manage the resources, human and materials committed to their hands,” he added.

Oshodi said that Tinubu had turned around the economy of Lagos State and put it on a continuous and sustainable growth trajectory.

“He set up the Lagos security trust fund thereby rejigging the security of the state so that in the most commercialised city in Nigeria the inhabitants can sleep with their eyes closed and without fear of being unduly attacked .

“And for Shettima as former governor, he thrived and excelled in the line of fire from as Borno witnessed monumental strides from-2011 to 2019.

”This was when he was the governor in spite of the sustained threats posed by Boko Haram and other terrorist groups,” Oshodi said.

Oshodi said that Tinubu had promote to replicate the Lagos State achievements in the national rebuilding and changing the face of the nation.

According to him, Tinubu will ensure that no one will be left behind, if elected as president in 2023.

Oshodi, therefore, solicited the support of Nigerians for their unflinching support for Tinubu and Shettima, adding that no one would regret such a decision. ( NAN)

