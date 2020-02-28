Group says politicians “out to pull down the sanctity of the Supreme Court”

A pro-democracy group, South-East APC Integrity Group, on Friday said that politicians are “out to pull down the sanctity of the Supreme Court” with the barrage of requests for review of judgments.

Dr Chinedu Jideofo-Ogbuagu, Convener of the group, said this in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, in Abuja.

Jideofo-Ogbuagu, expressed worry over how lawyers and clients hail the Supreme Court when they win in court but wail and find faults when they lose.

According to him, it now appears like a tit-for-tat thing, Nigerian politicians and their lawyers are slowly pulling down the sanctity and sacredness of Nigeria’s Supreme Court.

“They are supported by foreign mercenaries, who would not dare decisions of the apex court in their own country, not even in other countries they consider ‘serious’.

“So, only selfish Nigerians are happy to ally with foreigners to tear down the judicial fabric of Nigeria, a development that virtually and practically threatens not just the peace and order of Nigeria but also its sovereignty,’’ he said.

Jideofo-Ogbuagu, called on lawyers mounting pressure on Supreme Court to stop.

”The Nigerian politicians and lawyers responsible for the current orchestrated attacks and pressures on Nigeria’s Supreme Court must pull back from their course of selfishness and thoughtlessness.

“The Supreme Court owes it to Nigeria and Nigerians to discourage frivolous requests for review of its decisions. Leave Imo, Bayelsa, Zamfara, Rivers, Ekiti, Osun, Aso Rock alone.

“There should be no question of the Supreme Court’s integrity being compromised by reversing itself on any of its decided cases to please any local or foreign interest.

“The emerging mockery of the judiciary, democracy and sovereignty of Nigeria must be stopped in its track now,’’ Jideofo-Obuagu said. (NAN)