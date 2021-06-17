Group says police campaign against cultism reduces youths in custodial centres

The Police Campaign Against Cultism and Vices (POCACOV) says ongoing police campaign against cultism and vices have reduced number of in custodial centres nationwide.

The National Coordinator of POCACOV, CSP Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed this the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday.

Amaraizu said that the police was achieving this through the POCACOV massive and ongoing sensitization against cultism and vices across schools of all levels in the country.

According him, due the nationwide sustained campaign of POCACOV against cultism and vices; it has contributed in the depopulation of from custodial centres nationwide.

“The ongoing POCACOV school sensitisation programmes and developed modules a platform of educating and sensitizing children and ; thus, helping them overcome challenges of dangerous narratives and ideologies in our society.

“POCACOV working with different modules and stakeholders to engender a society devoid of cultism, vice and violent behaviours making for a safe, secured and peaceful society,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said that POCACOV programmes were community-driven in line with the “Public Safety and Security Framework’’ of the Nigeria Police.

The national coordinator noted that the programme aimed at cutting the supply chain and conveyor belts of cultism and its negative tendencies. (NAN)

