Group says Nigeria’s destiny more important than any other interest

A Group, Restructure Actualisation Movement (RAM), says Nigeria’s destiny is more important than any group’s interest.

Gen. Henry Ayoola, the National Chairman of (RAM), said this in a news conference in Abuja on Friday.

According to him, restructuring can also be key to resolving the myriad of crises facing Nigeria.

He said that the group was determined to galvanising public consensus toward ensuring a peaceful Nigeria.

Ayoola said restructuring in its simplest form would ensure honest and holistic overhauling of policies, strategies, systems processes and procedures.

The RAM national chairman, who called for constitutional review, said some of the works done already should be looked into with a view to fine tuning them to meet national aspirations.

“For instance, reports of various national conferences, the 2014 National conference, the APC True Federalism Committee and wide range consultations with socio-cultural groups across board.

“Particularly, the omnibus Exclusive Legislative List that has largely under-delivered critical social services and benefits of democracy to the people needs to be reviewed.,’’ he said.

According to him, more than 70 per cent of Nigerians from all regions are favourably disposed to restructuring.

This, according to them will ensure justice and equitable distribution of resources across board.

Ayoola said this has informed the decision of the group to hold a Summit to garner the needed consensus to move up from mere agitation to actualisation of aspirations.

He said military coup was not an option as the Nigerian military fared better under democracy. (NAN)