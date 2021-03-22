Group says low uptake of preventive services increasing HIV infection among newborns

March 22, 2021 Favour Lashem Health, News, Project 0



The New HIV Vaccine and Microbicides Advocacy Society (NHVMAS) says the low uptake of the Prevention from Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV (PMTCT) services is increasing new HIV infections among newborns.
Mr Florita Durueke, Executive Director, NHVMAS, said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Awka.


Durueke said there was need for significant efforts to stop new HIV infections among .
According to the United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS 2016), MTCT accounts for 90 per cent  of HIV infections in .
“As a result, Nigeria has the highest number of new HIV infections among .”
The report shows 32 per cent of pregnant women living with HIV received antiretroviral treatment to prevent mother-to-child transmission.
It further shows 34.7 per cent were tested for HIV as part of antenatal care.

Durueke said most children who had HIV got it from their mothers when they were pregnant, during the birth process or from breastfeeding.
She said that women, who tested positive stuck to treatment, greatly lower the chance of passing the virus to their babies.
She said: “It is the best way to prevent HIV in children.


“PMTCT services are available in government healthcare facilities in the do not access them.
is because most HIV positive pregnant women are not aware of the PMTCT services and some visit traditional birth attendants or mission homes for antenatal and delivery.
“As part of government’s HIV , most primary healthcare centres (PHCs), in the 774 local government areas, secondary and hospitals in the offer PMTCT services.

“The PHCs, who do not have the drug given to babies of HIV positive mother’s at birth do not take delivery of such babies they refer to other health facilities with PMTCT services,” she said.
Durueke said that private hospitals, which offer about 75 per cent of healthcare, were not offering PMTCT services or the services were expensive.


“It is a fact that private hospitals are profit-oriented we promote public-private partnership, where the services be offered at a subsidised rate.
“There is also the need to build capacity of traditional birth attendants and mission home attendants on how to handle HIV positive pregnant women.

“And they  need to know when to refer to conventional hospitals for better health management of such persons,” she said.
PMTCT programme started in Nigeria in 2001 to contribute to the reduction of incidence of HIV/AIDS transmission. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,