Group says 10.5m out-of-school children pose insecurity to Nigeria

The National Association of Seadogs (NAS), an NGO, says 10.5 million children in Nigeria who are out of school pose threat to the security of the country.

The President of NAS, Port Harcourt Chapter, Mr Ken Henshaw, made the assertion when the organisation held its 2020 free medical outreach programme to commemorate Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary for the residents of Rumuolumeni in Obiakpor Local Government Area in Rivers on Thursday.

Henshaw lamented that the current data released by United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on out-of-school children in the world which rated Nigeria the highest with 10.5 million children.