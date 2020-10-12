Group salutes Gov. Akeredolu, Ondo people on governorship poll

A Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC) has congratulated Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state and the people of the state over the peaceful conduct of Saturday’s governorship election.

Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, ILDC President said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja on Monday.

He said that the Ondo people had reaffirmed their belief in the incumbent governor through the ballot.

Nnam, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for ensuring that the election was free, fair and credible.

He urged the governor to close ranks with his opponents for a greater and prosperous Ondo state irrespective of their differences.