Group rejects ‘imposition’ of Ochi’Idoma

By Chimezie Godfrey

A socio-cultural organization in Benue State, the Ochetoha K’Idoma has rejected the entire process that led to the emergence of the new “Ochi’Idoma”.

In a statement signed by its President, AVM. Toni Adokwu (Rtd), the organization decried the action by the Benue State Governor, Ortom who the group alleged instructed some traditional to vote for a particular candidate or be sacked.

It also decried the perceived interference of some interested parties foreign to the Idoma nation and called on government to ensure a level playing ground for a fair and credible selection of the emerging Och’Idoma.

The group said it watched with disgust and disappointment, the bastardization process of selecting a new Och’Idoma for the Idoma nation, and therefore rejects the entire process and declares it as a charade of misguided persons with intent to impose themselves and their cronies on the Idoma people.

The statement reads in part:”The Ochetoha K’Idoma on Wednesday, 29th December 2021 issued a public statement alleging fears that the selection of the new Och’Idoma scheduled for Thursday. 30th December 2021 may be compromised.

“We also deposed that a new traditional ruler would likely be imposed on the Idoma nation by some power that be, using the name of the Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Samuel Ortom.

“In the said public statement, we categorically affirm that a number of traditional rulers who would be members of the Selection Committee, were invited to Makurdi on Tuesday, 28th December, 2021 ostensibly by the Governor and instructed to vote for a particular candidate or be sacked.

“Moreover, Ochetoha K’Idoma also decried the perceived interference of some interested parties foreign to the Idoma nation and called on government to ensure a level playing ground for a fair and credible selection of the emerging Och’Idoma.

“This foreign interference became glaring when the parties outside the Idoma nation came up clandestinely strong in support of the candidate said to have been” selected”.

“Furthermore, the actions of government officials who superintended over the sham, as well as the visible fear infused into the traditional rulers over the threat of sack if they failed to comply with the alleged instruction from the Governor, affirm our doubts.

“These apprehension of the Ochetoha K’Idoma as a responsible and major stakeholder in the growth and development of Idoma land, were totally ignored by the Benue State Government.

“The action is at variance with the earlier declaration of Governor Samuel Ortom who publicly pledged not to interfere in the selection of the new Och’Idoma.

“The silence and apparent rejection of our public statement were clear evidence of the Governor’s intention or acceptance to impose a new Och’Idoma on our people.

Accordingly, the Ochetoha’K’Idoma watched with disgust and disappointment, the bastardization process of selecting a new Och’Idoma for the Idoma nation.

“In view of these glaring pieces of evidence, Ochetoha K’Idoma hereby totally rejects the entire process and declares it as a charade of misguided persons with intent to impose themselves and their cronies on the Idoma people.

“The disquiet within Otukpo and the avalanche of disbelief among the Idoma people against the imposition of a new Och’Idoma is a clear testament of our position to reject the so called selection process.

“We therefore call on the Idoma people to collectively reject the result while we follow due process to resolve the anomaly.

“Meanwhile, Ochetoha K’Idoma entreats all Idoma sons and daughters to remain calm and law abiding.”

Newsdiaryonline reports that Governor had while congratulatingbthe Ochi’Idoma elect, pledged his administration’s commitment to justice, fairness and equity at all times, stressing that as someone who comes from one of the least communities in the state, he will always allow God’s will to prevail.

The Governor also congratulated the selection committee, kingmakers and all stakeholders who played key roles in the emergence of the new Och’Idoma.



Governor Ortom said soon after coronation of the new Och’Idoma, the Benue State Council of Traditional Rulers will be inaugurated for effective administration of the traditional institution in the state.

Also, the Team Leader of the selection committee, Chief Ekpe Ogbu while presenting the Och’Idoma-elect to the Governor said the election was transparent and peaceful.

He explained that out of the three contestants that went to the final stage, the Och’Idoma-elect polled a total of 19 votes to defeat his closest rival, Arc. Sunday Echono, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education who scored 8 votes while Andrew Idakwu got one vote out of the overall 28 votes cast.

