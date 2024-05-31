Group rates Tinubu’s administration

A group, Democracy and Continuity of Good Governance, has commended President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering effort to put the country in the right shape.

The group also took time on Friday in Abuja to highlight some of the areas the president needed to improve on so as to assuage the feelings of Nigerians.

Mr Brian Esema, the Publicity Secretary of the group, said this during a news conference in celebration of one year of the president in office.

He said that the group would give the president a pass mark in terms of security, adding that the president had done well given the previous experience.

“We want to see remarkable improvement because security is tied to food production,” he said.

He stated that Tinubu’s performance had been awesome, adding that those in Abuja had witnessed massive infrastructure development.

He added that in Lagos, the project commissioned by the president included the deep-sea ports in Badagry in Lagos and Akwa Ibom.

He said that there should be the need to identify talents, harness them, and give them the requisite opportunity to thrive in the country.

“In terms of security, we need improvement. We commend the president; he has really done well. Though we need some more effort in Benue and Kaduna State, among others,” he pleaded.(NAN)

By Femi Ogunshola/Naomi Sherang