Group rallies support for Tinubu presidency

The Convener of an APC political group, Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative, Mrs Ginika Tor, has called on Igbos living in Lagos to rally support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential flag bearer.

Tor made the appeal on the sidelines of a Town Hall meeting held by the group in Lagos

The meeting titled “Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju” proffered reasons why Igbos should lend their support for the victory of APC in the 2023 presidential election.

Tor, a Commissioner in the Federal Character Commission, representing Enugu State, said that before the emergence of Tinubu as APC presidential aspirant, she had pledged her support for an APC Igbo candidate.

She said that the emergence of Tinubu should now become a rallying point for members of the party, and the Igbos in Lagos, because of Tinubu’s unbroken developmental strides.

According to her, Tinubu has been tested and trusted, a detribalised Nigerian as shown in the appointments in Lagos cabinet since his debut into politics.

She said that the APC government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari has impacted Nigerians positively, especially in the areas of humanitarian affairs, adding that Tinubu be allowed to continue in the good works.

The commissioner said that Tinubu had also gone ahead to choose another visionary leader, Mr Ibrahim Shettima, as running mate.

She added that the issue of religion was inconsequential as long as the right team is elected to lead the country to prosperity.

She explained that her choice of Mr Jude Idimogu, member representing Oshodi Isolo Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, as the anchor person for the group was providential.

She said that Idimogu has a track record of accountability, trustworthiness, sincerity, credibility and reliability.

Also speaking, Idomogu said that Tinuba had a track record of winning, a destiny helper and a detribalised Nigerian.

He said that a vote for Tinubu will be a vote for national unity, economic emancipation, growth in the nation’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and an investment destination for investors.

“As far as I am concerned, majority of Igbos in Lagos will rally support for Tinubu.

“I can assure you that Igbos don’t hate APC,” Idimogu said.

He urged Igbos to rally support for Tinubu because he loved Igbos and was ready to protect their investments in Lagos and create enabling environment for their businesses to thrive.

He urged Igbos to play national politics and contribute their quota to the victory of Tinubu.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the rally witnessed large number of Igbo APC supporters who promised to garner support for Tinubu at the grassroots.(NAN)

