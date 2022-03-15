Group provides free eye treatment to indigent Kaduna residents

By Hassana Yakubu

A group of philanthropic individuals under the name Annur Initiative has started free eye treatment for the needy in Kaduna State.

The group, in collaboration with Haske Eye Specialist Hospital in Kaduna expects to treat patients with different eye ailments ranging from Conjunctivitis, Cataract, Refractive errors and glaucoma.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the hospital, Dr Musa Muhammad, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that the group had so far screened 205 people and actual treatment commenced on Monday to run till Wednesday.

He said “it is alarming the number of people that turned out, but only a few can be accommodated due to limited resources at the disposal of the hospital.

“Each time a treatment exercise is announced, the number of people outnumber resources on ground.’’

He added that the free treatment would, therefore, concentrate on the most critical cases and reschedule others for another sponsorship opportunity.

During interviews with some of the patients, they said the lack of resources prevented them from accessing medical care, while others complained of the cost of irregular follow-ups.

When contacted on the possibility of more treatment exercises, officials of Annur Initiative explained that any interested well-to-do individual or group of people can approach Haske Eye Hospital for sponsorship. (NAN)

