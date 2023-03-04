Group promises to deliver 15,000 votes to APC Gov’ship candidate, Sanwo-Olu

By Uchenna Eletuo

The Lagos State Chapter of the Asiwaju Beyond 2023 says it has mapped out plans to deliver 15,000 votes to aid Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s re-election bid by March 11.

The State Co-ordinator of the organisation, Mr Lanre Olaide, disclosed this on Saturday at the preliminary polls review meeting held at the body’s Headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos.

Olaide said the plan by the grassroots voter mobilisation body, formerly known as “Project Beyond 2023” was to enable the governor continue his developmental strides in the state.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu whose first tenue ends May 2023 is seeking re-election as governor on the platform of the ruling political party, the All Progressives Congressional (APC).

Olaide said the group had contributed immensely to shore-up votes for the President elect Sen. Bola Ahmed-Tinubu during the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the review by the group was to examine its performance at the presidential and National Assembly elections, with a view to blocking loopholes for greater outcome in the coming March 11 elections.

Olaide said the organisation had divided the state into districts and commissioned no fewer than 300 of its members to deliver 100 votes during the March 11 poll.

He said the organisation had during the review meeting took individual reports of what happened during the last election and conscientised members on how to win peoples’ loyalty to vote for a candidate.

Olaide disclosed that the executive of the “Project Beyond 2023” stands dissolved with the election of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu as the president elect.

According to him, only the Caretaker Committee of the body would manage the organisation to execute the last phase of the general election on March 11.

“We have a target of 15,000 votes that we have mapped out strategies on how to achieve it by deploying our members to canvas house to house for the needed votes in the districts,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Group’s Women Leader, Mrs Kehinde Okewo, said the organisation had come a long way in Lagos grassroots voter mobilisation and would not relent during the March 11 polls in order to ascertain its authority.

She described the organisation as one upon which candidates rely on and tasked members to deploy the skills acquired through various trainings to ensure that the 15,000 votes was achieved (NAN)