Group promises to curtail effects of ethnic, religious bias on mental health

A Civil Society Organisation, Afrodition Consults Ltd. (ACL) has expressed determination to curtail the negative impact of ethnic and religious bias on mental health in the country.

The Founder of the CSO, Mr Ahmed Bolaji, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

“We at Afrodition Consults Ltd. (ACL) believe that there is no health without mental health and we understand the role our cultural and religious upbringing can play in our

mental health.

“This is why we recently held conference to discuss issues around taboos and stigmas on the effect of ethnic and Religious Bias on Mental Health in Nigeria.

“This will enable us to work out effective solution and action plan to effectively deliver these solutions to our community,’’ Bolaji said.

He listed other solutions to include, early help and support for substance misuse induced mental health, perinatal mental health, dedicated dementia support service and dedicated autism support service.

“Others are children and adolescent mental health, workplace stress and continuity of care (aftercare services) to those that have received clinical intervention,” he said.

Bolaji said that more plans were underway to work out effective solution and action plan to effectively bring solutions to the society.

He said that the CSO would deepen partnership with office of the FCT Minister of State, and Helpline Foundation for the Needy, Abuja to ensure the success of the initiative. (NAN)

