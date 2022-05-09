Group picks APC presidential nomination forms for Jonathan

By Emmanuel Mogbede

A group of supporters paid for Expression of Interest and Nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for former President Goodluck Jonathan on Monday in Abuja to contest the party’s 2023 presidential ticket.

The APC presidential Expression of Interest and Nomination forms sell for N100 million.

No fewer than 26 aspirants are already in the race to contest for the party’s presidential ticket at its special primary convention scheduled to hold from May 30 to June 2. (NAN)

