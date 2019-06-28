Group petitions Buhari over herdsmen continued attacks on Delta residents

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

#TrackNigeria Anioma Cultural Group in Delta state has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari over the continued attacks on its residents.

The group in the petition signed by Professor Epiphany Azinge a copy of which was made available to Journalists in Asaba on Thursday said the activities of herdsmen in various communities over the years have been life threatening.

It alleged that several persons were allegedly killed and house wives raped in their fam lands.

“Our people can no longer go to their farms for fear of the unknown and not being kidnapped.

“This has led to serious famine in the land especially as in just one night these herdsmen ravaged a full year’s toll , raped our women and killed some people in their farms.

“Our people are scared and need the assurances that they can continue to earn a living without fear in their farms and in their houses” Professor Azinge stated,” the petition read.

The group explained that the relationship between farmers and herdsmen can be likened to that of the tongue and teeth, stressing that both need each other to survive.

“We are appealing to Mr President to come to our aid and ensure we have our people living without fear, especially going to their farms to harvest food crops”, he added

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

