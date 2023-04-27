Group partners FRSC, NDLEA to tackle drug abuse by drivers 

By Joshua Oladipo

A group, Motivators Crib Africa, has partnered the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to tackle drug abuse among drivers in Osun.

The group’s Executive Director, Mr Nwokocha Chijioke, said on Thursday in Osogbo that the partnership was to reawaken the consciousness of drivers and motorcycle riders on the dangers of using iliict drugs and toxic alcoholic drinks.

“This harmful practice especially among drivers and motorcycle riders have led to many problems in the society with loss of lives and properties.

“Also, mental health crisis, sexual and reproductive health issues, physical health and general wellbeing issues.

“This remains an immediate challenge that threatens our growth impact and economical value,” Chijioke said .

According to him, the prevalence of drug use, including alcohol in Nigeria on geopolitical zonal basis, reveals that South-West ranks first with about 4.382 million (22.4%) users.

“I want to say that implementing strategic intervention is key to curbing the issues associated with harmful consumption of alcohol and iliict drugs among commercial motorist/riders in our society.

“The initiation of this project will successfully trash out some critical issues affecting our societal impact and growth. The project has also presented possible alternatives to resolving them.”

Earlier, the Osun Command spokesperson of FRSC, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, said the initiative would enhance road safety consciousness and was in line with the command’s public campaign for motorists to do away with bad road traffic habits that would endanger lives.

Also, the Commander Narcotics, Mr Wilfred Chidi, said that the agency welcomed the partnership targeted at drug demand reduction in the state.

He said that the NDLEA would continue to curtail illicit production, importation, export, sale and trafficking of drugs and other substances.

Chidi, represented by Mrs Comfort Oyebanjo said the agency has been combating drug trafficking and smuggling especially on highways and borders linking the state.

He advised drivers to shun consumption of illicit substances capable of causing their deaths on highways.

Mr Akande Adewale, a Health Officer with Osun Primary Healthcare Center, said excessive drinking and consumptions of iliict drugs by road users causes mental health disorder and related diseases and death.

Adewale commended Motivators Crib Africa for organising the awareness programme to reawaken road safety consciousness among road users.

On their part, the Osun Chairman of Korope Drivers, Mr Tijjani Isiaka and that of Okada riders Aregesola/Osogbo unit, Mr Azeez Saheed, promised to re-educate their members on safety driving.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by NAFDAC and NURTW members, among other transport stakeholders in the state. (NAN )