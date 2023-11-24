Group partners foundation on sensitisation to dangers of cultism, drug abuse

The Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), a Police advocacy group, has lauded its partnership with Bishop Michael Eneja Foundation (BIMEF), to rid Enugu State of cultism, drug abuse and other vices.

The National Coordinator of POCACOV, CSP Ebere Amaraizu, gave the commendation at the dedication of Bishop Michael Eneja Foundation (BIMEF) office in Enugu on Thursday.

Amaraizu said that the partnership the foundation was forging with POCACOV “is more like giving back to the society philosophy’’.

According to him, giving back to the society is not necessarily giving money to individuals but those activities that will serve as life-changing opportunities for our children/youths to make them to thrive for a functional community.

“Foundation like BIMEF will afford veritable ground for people to give back to the society and all about connecting to people and people transferring or sharing their skills and knowledge through the foundation.

“The scope of BIMEF is laudable as it cuts across areas like evangelism, promoting social campaigns, sustainable healthy living, skills development and acquisition as well as welfare scheme, educational development and career advancement.

“The focus of the foundation, which aligns with the need for a functional community, is also the major focus of POCACOV activities, initiative and programmes,” he said.

The national coordinator noted that the evangelism and promotion of social campaign aspects of the foundation would help to inculcate good moral values to children and youths as well as promoting positive behaviour among them.

“It will further help to arouse their consciousness for respect for values, integrity, hard work, skills, honours, rather than respect for materialism and these are the virtues of late Bishop Michael Eneja.

“POCACOV will keep partnering with relevant groups and organisations towards a better and functional community.

“The foundation can be sure of technical support from POCACOV Resource Centre always,” he added. By Stanley Nwanosike(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

