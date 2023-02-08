Group parleys with presidential candidates, seeks credible polls  

By Abdul Hassan/ Bashir Rabe Mani

A group, ‘Compatriots’ has parleyed with some presidential candidates in Nigeria calling for the conduct of free, fair and credible general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential candidates included those of the PRP, LP, SDP, PDP and APC, among others.

A communique issued at the end of the meeting by the group on Wednesday in Abuja said it was part of its contributions to the growth of democracy in Nigeria.

The communique was signed by the group’s Chairman and former Akwa Ibom Governor, Obong Victor-Attah.

The communique said: ”INEC’s integrity and competence should be protected by all the stakeholders and Nigerians.

”It is necessary, however, to insist on the utilisation of capacities that represent independent audit of its systems and processes from now until the elections.

”Candidates and their supporters should recognise that all Nigerians look forward to these elections as being the one that will produce a leadership that will make a difference between further decline and sustainable greatness.

”Nigerians expect a decent contest, a credible election and a peaceful transition to great leadership from all three arms of government.”

The group also urged that losers should accept defeat or seek redress in the courts, adding that at all costs, the elections must be held.

”And we must avoid throwing the country into crises over the elections,” the communique further appealed.

The Compatriots also urged that all Nigerians who have registered should be availed of opportunities to vote.

The communique continued: ”This includes allowing those who are legally registered to collect their PVCs and improving the security environment so that it does not disenfranchise voterson election days.

”The judiciary has a vital role in improving the quality of our democratic process, and these elections will provide it with an opportunity to exercise its responsibility with the highest level of integrity and impartiality.

”Government should take steps to relieve the citizens of the severe difficulties under which they live at the moment.

”This will greatly improve the atmosphere under which the elections will be held.”

The group further noted that students in tertiary institutions represent a critical segment in the entrenchment of our democracy, urging, ”the government should give them opportunities to vote in the elections.

”Politicians should recognise that the elections are about the citizen’s right to freely exercise choices and not just about the ambitions of the contestants.

”Nigerians are worried about negative campaigns which include damaging rhetoric and

actions which strip contestants, one of whom we expect to be elected President soon, of dignity and respect.

”More Nigerians should be given opportunities to see contestants discuss issues and contest ideas and strategies in the most mature manner as was witnessed at this meeting.

”For the new government to enjoy legitimacy and general support from the citizens, among other things, there must be an emphasis on ensuring credible elections,” the communique said. (NAN)