Group Organises Talent Hunt Competition For Secondary Schools Students

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

A group called the House of Creative Rebirth has organized a Talent Hunt Competition for secondary schools students in Bwari area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking during the event, Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the group, Mr Edward Akobi stated that the event which was tagged “Secondary Schools Creative Competition” was aimed at fishing out talents in the various secondary schools and giving them a platform to excel.

“When you go to some rural area in Nigeria, you will see young people coming up with good inventions and displaying in the social media and the government does nothing about it. They are just there without assistance. I feel if nobody encourages them, their talents will go down to the drain. Our desire then is to provide them with the platform to succeed,” he said.

Akobi who stated that the programme was self-sponsored, urged government to support creative programmes, with finances so that the talent of the youths can transcend into products.

“Nigerian government should pick up these talents and help them and give then the platform. Nigeria has human resources that could be harnessed. If the government can come to their assistance by providing finances, they can transcend their thoughts into product, Nigeria will be in the forefront globally,” he said.



Also speaking, representing the team that won the competition from Junior Secondary School, Jibi, Abdullaziz Jibril expressed his delight over their visitor adding that their hardwork paid off.

“We made a laser alarm system that triggers an alarm when there is obstruction of light. Most of the ideas were inspired by the movies I watched. Anything I see in movies, I move on to add my own ideas. I want to see myself helping the country with the device I make. I will also love to go outside the country.

On his advise for other students, he said, “I will advise other children to keep on harnessing their talents. Many of them are discouraged by people close to them but they should not relent. Work on your talent and the sky will be their limit.”

