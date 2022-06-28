Group okays Atiku/Okowa ticket

A political support group, Atiku Democratic Movement, says the choice of Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta as presidential running mate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, is a right direction to achieve victory for the party.

A statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by the spokesman of the group, Mr Soji Bamidele, said that the group held the belief that the combination would work for the party in the presidential election in 2023.

The statement signed by Malam Kabbeer Hussein, the Chairman of the group and Mr Juris Tanko-Isa, the Secretary, stated: “We hail the choice of Okowa as the running mate to Atiku Abubakar.

“With the responsibility and faith in the choice of Okowa, there is no doubt that the team will deliver good governance and the devidends of democracy.

“In spite of the fact that the presidential contest will be a straight fight among Sen. Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku, and Mr Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar stands prepared to lead the country better’’.

The statement quoted the group as saying that the Atiku Democratic Movement has the strong conviction that the Atiku/Okowa ticket is going to do more in the areas of provision of infrastructure, security as well as total revamping the country’s social-economic system.

The group, therefore, enjoined Nigerians of voting age to register and collect their voter cards.(NAN)

