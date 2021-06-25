Group offers scholarship, educational materials to 147 female students in Enugu

Women Information Network (WINET), an Enugu based NGO, has offered scholarships to 147 female students of Community Secondary School, Obeagu, Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that WINET’s primary objective is to promote women’s rights, gender equality and to ensure that Nigerian women and girls have access to information.

The group also provided the students with institutional materials to enable them to make informed decisions in the future.

The Executive Director of WINET, Mrs. Miriam Menkiti, said that the gesture, which was funded by Mundo Cooperante Spain, was part of efforts to boost the girl-child education and forestall girl-drop-out-of-school.

“Our project is entitled Education Support for 147 Female Students of CSS Obeagu under the Right to be a Girl -Projects to end Girl Child marriage,” she said.

Menkiti observed that COVID-19 pandemic came with economic disruptions in several families in the state as some parents lost their jobs while others had their incomes slashed.

According to her, this left them incapable of meeting family and educational needs of their children.

She expressed worry that as the situation escalated, some girl children dropped out of school thereby leaving them vulnerable to forced marriage.

“Against this backdrop, WINET saw the need to support girls’ retention in schools by paying their school fees, providing books and other materials to enable them remain and excel in school,” she said.

Menkiti gave a breakdown of the categories of female students who benefited from the scholarship and other academic financial assistance, which would last for one academic session, beginning from the third term.

“For this third term, the total amount we paid for 147 beneficiaries is N579, 300 comprising school fees, NECO Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) fees and PTA levies.

“For each of the 50 Junior Secondary School (JS3) students, we paid N7,900 comprising school fees of NI,900, N500 PTA levy and BECE fee of N6,000.

“We paid N1,400 school fees and N500 PTA levy each for 44 Junior Secondary School ( JS2) and 53 Junior Secondary School (JS1) making N1,900 for each student.

“We will also pay for the first and second term fees, for them,” she added.

The director said that each of the students got a school bag, a dozen of 60 and 80 leaves exercise books and a mathematical set and five pens.

Reacting, the Principal of the school, Mrs. Kate Okonkwo commended WINET for their kind gesture, describing it as a soothing relief for the struggling parents.

“My dear students, God has favoured us, this is first of its kind and I am very glad it is happening in our school.

“They have paid to the school account all your school fees,” the Principal announced joyously.

A representative of the Permanent Secretary, Enugu State Post Primary School Education Board (PPSBM), Mrs. Salome Aneke said it was a moment of gratitude.

She thanked WINET for relieving the parents from the hypertension of training their children.

The representative of the State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Franca Nwokolo, applauded WINET and Mundo Cooperante Spain for the intervention.

She advised the beneficiaries to make good of the scholarship by taking their studies seriously.

“What you receive today, do not toil with it and make sure that you complete your education programme,” she advised.

One of the benefiting students, Miss Mercy Chukwuzimuzo, who spoke on behalf of other beneficiaries, assured WINET and her partners, the education authorities that they would not let them down.

“There are many female students who do not have this great opportunity that you render to us and we are so grateful.

“I assure you that we are going to do better than what we did before and you will be proud of us,” she vowed.

Meanwhile, parents of the beneficiaries signed an undertaking with WINET not to withdraw their children from school during the period of the scholarship while WINET would monitor the academic progress of the students. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...