Group offers scholarship, educational materials to 147 female students in Enugu

June 25, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 Women Information Network (WINET), an Enugu based NGO, has offered scholarships to 147 female students of Community Secondary School, Obeagu, Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of (NAN) reports that WINET’s primary objective is to promote women’s rights, gender equality and to ensure that Nigerian women and have access to information.

The group also provided the students institutional materials to enable them to informed decisions in the future.

The Executive Director of WINET, Mrs. Miriam Menkiti, said that the gesture, which was funded by Mundo Cooperante Spain, was part of efforts to boost the girl-child education and forestall girl-drop-out-of-school.

“Our project is entitled Education Support for 147 Female Students of CSS Obeagu under the Right to be a Girl -Projects to end Girl Child ,” she said.

Menkiti observed that COVID-19 pandemic came economic disruptions in several families in the state as some parents lost their jobs while others had their incomes slashed.

According to her, this left them incapable of meeting family and educational needs of  their children.

She expressed worry that as the situation escalated, some girl children dropped out of school thereby leaving them vulnerable to forced .

“Against this backdrop, WINET saw the need to support ’ retention in schools by paying their school fees, providing books and other materials to enable them remain and excel in school,” she said.

Menkiti gave a breakdown of the categories of female students who benefited the scholarship and other academic financial assistance, which would last for one academic session, beginning the third term.

“For this third term, the total amount we for 147 beneficiaries is N579, 300 comprising school fees, NECO Basic Education Examination (BECE) fees and PTA levies.

“For each of the 50 Junior Secondary School (JS3) students, we N7,900 comprising school fees of NI,900, N500 PTA levy and BECE fee of N6,000.

“We N1,400 school fees and N500 PTA levy each for 44 Junior Secondary School ( JS2) and 53 Junior Secondary School (JS1) N1,900 for each student.

“We also pay for the first and second term fees, for them,” she added.

The director said that each of the students got a school bag, a dozen of 60 and 80 leaves exercise books and a mathematical set and five pens.

Reacting, the Principal of the school, Mrs. Kate Okonkwo commended WINET for their kind gesture, describing it as a soothing for the struggling parents.

“My dear students, God has favoured us, this is first of its kind and I am very glad it is happening in our school.

“They have paid to the school account all school fees,” the Principal announced joyously.

A representative of the Permanent , Enugu State Post Primary School Education Board (PPSBM), Mrs. Salome Aneke said it was a moment of gratitude.

She thanked WINET for relieving the parents the hypertension of training their children.

The representative of the State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Franca Nwokolo, applauded WINET and Mundo Cooperante Spain for the intervention.

She advised the beneficiaries to good of the scholarship by taking their studies seriously.

“What you receive today, do not toil it and  sure that you complete education programme,” she advised.

One of the benefiting students, Miss Mercy Chukwuzimuzo, who spoke on behalf of other beneficiaries, assured WINET and her partners, the education authorities that they would not let them down.

“There are many female students who do not have this great opportunity that you render to us and we are so grateful.

“I assure you that we are going to do than what we did before and you be proud of us,” she vowed.

Meanwhile, parents of the beneficiaries signed an undertaking with WINET not to withdraw their children school during the period of the scholarship while WINET would monitor the academic progress of the students. (NAN)

