Group moves to train 70 PWDs on VSL in Bauchi

By Amina Ahmed

Women with Disability Integrity Initiative, a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) in Bauchi says it will train 70 women among People With Disabilities (PWDs) on Village Savings and Loan (VSL) for socio-economic development.

The Executive Director of the organisation, Hajiya Asma’u Yahya, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Tuesday.

Yahya said that beneficiaries would be drawn from Bauchi Local Government as a pilot exercise.

She further explained that the aim of the training was to develop the skills of participants in generating income and to have easy access to small loan for entrepreneurship development.

According to her, participants would be trained on book keeping, accounting and management system to mention but a few.

“Various groups have been trained on this programme but PWDs were very few among those trained.

“So we decided to conduct the training, starting from end of May 2023 and expected to run for nine months.

“The VSL will be guided by simple guidelines and mainly for low income earners that are into small trades.

“Participants will be divided into clusters and will be trained on this process of savings and loan to enhance their economic well-being and to also contribute to community development,’’ she said. (NAN)