Group mourns former NUJ scribe, Ogunlusi

By Esenvosa Izah

The National League of Veteran Journalists (NALVEJ) in Kwara has expressed shock over the demise of a former National Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chief Jola Ogunlusi.

The league, in a statement by its Chairman, Alhaji Tunde Akanbi and Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Abdullahi Olesin, on Sunday, described Ogunlusi as one of the founding fathers of the NUJ, who toiled to make it vibrant.

“We commend the enormous contributions of Pa Ogunlusi to the growth and development of NUJ.

“He was an astute administrator and a disciplinarian. His services to both the NUJ and NALVEJ will be sorely missed.

“We commiserate with both the immediate and extended family of the late Ogunlusi, the leadership of the NUJ and NALVEJ, over the passing of Ogunlusi,” it said.

The late Ogunlusi died on, April 19, following a brief illness, at the age of 91, the family had announced.

The league prayed God to comfort the family that the deceased left behind and grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)