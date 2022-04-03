Group, market leaders in Sokoto drum support for Wike Presidency

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike’s presidential ambition has received crucial support in Sokoto state following the endorsement of influential market leaders and a support group over his contributions to the development of the state, including a generous donation for the reconstruction of a market last year.

The state branch of the Project Renew Nigeria group backing the emergence of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike in 2023, pointed at the Rivers Governor’s donation of N500 million to the Sokoto State Government in 2021 when fire razed down parts of the Sokoto Central Market, leading to the displacement of traders and other commercial dealers.

According to the group, Governor’s Wike donation was a rare show of solidarity with the people of Sokoto and northern Nigeria, as well as an affirmation of his detribalized approach to governance.

The group in a statement signed by Alhaji Chika Shagari said: “When we were badly affected by an unfortunate fire incident that threatened our livelihoods, it was Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike who came to our rescue with a sizable donation that aided the reconstruction of our market.”

“His donation to Sokoto State was a continuation of his broad interventions to the development of Nigeria, regardless of ethnicity, religion, and other social divides.”

“He has shown himself to be a detribalized leader with the competence, empathy, and sensitivity to drive growth and development across the country.”

“Our support for him now is because one good turn deserves another. Governor Wike helped us when we had no one else turn to, so it is payback time.”

Interestingly, the group also urged the Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, who is also in the race for the PDP ticket, to step down his ambition and throw his weight behind Governor Nyesom Wike.

According to them, “Governor Aminu Tambuwal should understand that there is a place for gratitude and integrity even in partisan politics. No other person did more for him in 2019 in support of his ambition than Governor Wike. He did so in the face of very difficult circumstances and at the expense of what would have been personally beneficial to him politically.”

“We think Governor Tambuwal must equally repay that by stepping down his ambition and lending support to Governor Wike this time around, especially because the mood of the nation is for power to return to the Southern region,” the group said.

