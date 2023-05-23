Group, LP seek reward system to elicit patriotism, hard work among citizens 

By Angela Atabo

The Parliament Diary Media Group and Labour Party (LP) executives have advocated strengthening Nigeria’s reward system to elicit patriotism and hard work among the citizens .

They made the call at an occasion to mark the third anniversary of the organisation on Monday in Abuja .

The Chief Executive Officer of group, Precious Enebuse, said that there was need to rejig Nigeria’s reward system to recognise and appreciate hard work .

He said: ”Workers, students, market women, labourers, farmers and in fact Nigerians of all statuses who are honest towards reshaping Nigeria for our collective progress, need recognition and appreciation.

“I believe that identifying the citizens who have patriotic zeal for the growth and progress of Nigeria is a task Nigerian journalists and media outfits must not neglect.

“Nigeria is not in short supply of honest and hard working citizens; honest companies and organisations.

“We must encourage those working in our public institutions and entrepreneurs to become more committed to work so that the institutions also will become more vibrant and ready to deliver services.

“We must endeavor to encourage our honest politicians and leaders in order that they can continue to bring out the best in them.”

Enebuse said that it was for these reasons that the group ensured that those deserving recognition and applause were duly given awards.

He said that The Parliament Diary Outstanding Public Service Award was an effort to show appreciation to change agents who have sufficiently contributed in reshaping Nigeria in their various endeavours.

One of the awardees, Chief Clement Ojukwu , National Organising Secretary, Labour Party, thanked the The Parliament Diary Media Group for the initiative .

“I am very happy for the award, I realised today that it pays to be good, it pays to work hard.

“The award means more work for me , the award is for me to continue doing what I am doing,”he said

The National Treasurer of the party, Mrs Oluchi Okpara, said the award to the party’s Organising Secretary was well deserved , adding, ”because, he has been a very hard working person.”

Dr Tanko Yusuf, the party’s Presidential Campaign Organisation’s Chief Spokesperson said: ”The party is glad to know that its own has been recognised as the man of the year on the parliament media .

” So, we are all here to celebrate him and we are very honoured and happy for celebrating such a huge man who has contributed so much to our party and democratic development of the nation.” (NAN)