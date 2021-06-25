Group launches directory for blood donors in Bauchi

Maternal Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) activists in Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State have launched a phone directory for blood donors in the area.

Secretary of the group, Mr Ahmed Sani, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Bauchi.

Sani said that the intention was to allow access to donors through the directory without any hitch.

He said that the activists were trained by `Evidence for Action (E4A)-Mamaye project’ to attend to mothers and babies during childbirth.

NAN reports that E4A is a non-governmental organisation working in MNCH in Bauchi State.

Sani said that the activists were carrying out their activities on a platform, tagged: “Mamaye Super Activists for MNCH.”

He said that series of public sensitisation campaigns were being carried out on the need for blood donation.

“The phone directory will be useful; contacts will be documented for future use and monitoring of periodic donation to comply with the guidelines by professionals.

“During the 2021 International Blood Donation Day, we had 53 persons who volunteered to donate blood.

“The campaign is making impact because of the number of people willing to donate blood freely. The donation is done at the General Hospital, Azare.

“Fifteen persons were able to donate instantly during the international blood day. Others will have to be contacted whenever the need arises because of the number the blood bank can accommodate,” he said.

Sani called on members of the public to create the habit of donating blood to save human lives. (NAN)

