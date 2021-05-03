Group lauds Uzodinma on infrastructure

An Owerri based Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Save Imo, has commended Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo for his efforts towards infrastructure development.


Chief Ebubeagu Ekenulo, an Activist and convener of the group said this in a in Abuja on Monday.


Ekenulo said Uzodinma had achieved alot in the area of infrastructure in a very short of assuming office as of the state.


urged sponsors of insecurity in the state to exercise restraint in order not to scare investors away from the state.


“We stand by Gov hope Uzodinma on good governance and rapid infrastructure development of Imo and we hereby commend His Excellency on these.


“We to advise the perpetrators and sponsors of attacks to desist as the attacks and banditry are seemingly destroying the economy of Imo and , which all of us will suffer.


“Investors are now scared to invest their money in Imo. No investor to invest in a volatile state,” said.


The activist however, called on the to prioritise on security, youth development and empowerment to curb youth restlessness in the state.


Ekenulo emphasised the imperatives of ending the militarisation of the state which said was not the solution to the attacks.


“We advise for use of intelligence policing, information gatherings and adoption of technology based tools to checkmate attacks and terrorism.


“We advise government to look beyond to fish out the perpetrators of the acts of terrorism against our dear state,” he said.


He, however, cautioned opposition and other detractors to watch their utterances against inflamatory remarks of plunging the state into further , warning them to be prepared to face the consequences if found incriminating.

“We all men and women of good will in the state to join hands in condemning the bombing of the country home of His Excellency, Gov Hope Uzodinma and other attacks across and Nigeria at large,” he said. (NAN)

