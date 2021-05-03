An Owerri based Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Save Imo, has commended Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo for his efforts towards infrastructure development.



Chief Ebubeagu Ekenulo, an Activist and convener of the group said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.



Ekenulo said Uzodinma had achieved alot in the area of infrastructure in a very short period of assuming office as governor of the state.



He urged sponsors of insecurity in the state to exercise restraint in order not to scare investors away from the state.



“We stand by Gov hope Uzodinma on good governance and rapid infrastructure development of Imo and we hereby commend His Excellency on these.



“We want to advise the perpetrators and sponsors of attacks to desist as the attacks and banditry are seemingly destroying the economy of Imo and South East, which all of us will suffer.



“Investors are now scared to invest their money in Imo. No investor want to invest in a volatile state,” he said.



The activist however, called on the governor to prioritise on security, youth development and empowerment to curb youth restlessness in the state.



Ekenulo emphasised the imperatives of ending the militarisation of the state which he said was not the solution to the attacks.



“We advise for use of intelligence policing, information gatherings and adoption of technology based tools to checkmate attacks and terrorism.



“We advise government to look beyond to fish out the perpetrators of the acts of terrorism against our dear state,” he said.



He, however, cautioned opposition parties and other detractors to watch their utterances against inflamatory remarks capable of plunging the state into further crisis, warning them to be prepared to face the consequences if found incriminating.

“We urge all men and women of good will in the state to join hands in condemning the bombing of the country home of His Excellency, Gov Hope Uzodinma and other attacks across South East and Nigeria at large,” he said. (NAN)

