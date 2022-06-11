Group lauds Tinubu’s emergence as APC presidential candidate

By Ishaq Zaki

Matawalle Media Crew (MMC), of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara, has described the emergence of former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, as APC presidential candidate as well deserved for the party.



This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau, on Saturday by the Chairman of the group, Abdul Bala.



Bala said Tinubu’s candidature is a timely and welcome development as it would increase the chances of the APC in winning the 2023 general elections in the country at all levels.



“Considering Tinubu’s track records in the APC, Nigerians don’t need to be told his capacity and qualities to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as the next Nigerian President.



“We congratulate President Buhari for recording a free, fair and successful presidential primary election.



“Mr President deserves commendation for his respect to rule of law and providing a level-playing field for all aspirants which led to the credible primary election,” he said.



“We appreciate Gov. Bello Matawalle as Chairman of Venue Sub-committee for his wonderful performance that provided a conducive environment (venue) for the primary election”, Bala added.



He called on people of the state to continue supporting the APC-led administration in the state under Matawalle to move the state to a greater level. (NAN

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

