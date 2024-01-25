Group lauds Tinubu over plans for specialised police units

The Initiative for Better and Brighter Nigeria (IBBN) has lauded President Bola Tinubu’s plans to establish three specialised police units for marine, solid minerals and forest security.



Prophet Isa El-buba, the Convener of the group made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos.



El-buba said that said that the formations would complement regular security agencies toward tackling the current security challenges in the nation.

He added that the plans had further demonstrated the president’s commitment and political will to stem down the tides of insecurity in the country.



”We wish to commend Tinubu for outlining the creation of three new specialised police formations for marine, solid mineral forest security.

”This will complement our regular police force to tackle various facets of insecurity ravaging our country.

”We see this as an indication of a president’s inclination to invest in security,” he said.

El-buba commended the government’s planned deployment of forest guards with better training, modern technological gadgets and weapons to take back the forests and strengthen security in rural areas.

”To better consolidate on this, we call on the president to prioritise sophiscated and adequate funding of these new units

”There is need to also create a Hostage Rescue Security Unit, comprising of all security agencies who will be well armed to the teeth and trained in a special weapons and tactics to directly confront bandits and kidnappers,” he said.

He commended security agencies for their resilience and doggedness in combating all forms of insecurity in the country.(NAN)

By Polycarp Auta

