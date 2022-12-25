Group lauds stakeholders on sustained nationwide advocacy against cultism, drug abuse

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), a police advocacy group, has commended efforts of its stakeholders on sustained advocacy against cultism and drug abuse among youths nationwide.

The National Coordinator of POCACOV, CSP Ebere Amaraizu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Enugu that the stakeholders had put in tireless efforts in the ongoing nationwide campaign against cultism, drug abuse and other vices.

According to Amaraizu, these stakeholders that cut across various fields of human endeavours have sacrificed time and resources to ensure the message of ‘Saying No to Drugs and Cultism’ get to the youths nationwide.

“They deserved to be commended and celebrated for their selfless efforts and contributions to better our society and keep our various communities safe from crime and social unrest,” he said.

The national coordinator, however, maintained “the war is not yet won, but we would keep pushing to change mindsets of erring and misguided youths.

“We will continue to strive to change their mindsets from negativity to positivity, which will ensure safe, peaceful and secured communities nationwide.

“By 2023, POCACOV and its stakeholders would be involved in more activity-based and forum-based actions at the grassroots in line with the tenets of the community oriented policing of the Nigeria Police Force.”

On the festive season, Amaraizu advised Nigerians to make it memorable by doing the right things.

“Young minds should desist from any acts capable of triggering crime, violence, disorder and substance and drug abuse as well as disobedience to traffic rules.

“All these negative attitudes and actions clearly negate the true spirit of Christmas,” Amaraizu added. (NAN)