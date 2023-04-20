Group lauds Soludo, others for humanitarian efforts towards family of quintuplets

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Civil Liberties Organization (CLO) has lauded Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra and others for their humanitarian and compassionate disposition towards an Onitsha-based couple, Mr and Mrs Tobechukwu Amaechi.

It would be recalled that the Amaechi family on March 29, 2023, gave birth to a set of quintuplets at Life International Hospital, Awka, Anambra.

The Chairman of the CLO Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, gave the commendation while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday on the response of Anamba people to the needs of the family.

Ezekwueme said that Soludo recently approved N2 million for the immediate upkeep of the family.

According to him, CLO thanked the governor for his belief in the assertion of St Mother Theresa of Calcutta that one has not lived unless he lived for others.

He said that the good gesture would not only ensure proper upkeep of the babies, it would bring succour, relief, comfort and joy to the couple and entire family.

He said, “It will be recalled that a few years ago when a couple delivered triplets at a hospital in Onitsha and approached the CLO for help, we wrote a letter to both the government, Ministry for Women and Children Affairs and some political office holders to help for payment of hospital bill of N625,000 but all these were to no avail as they claimed there is paucity of funds.

“To the glory of God; God used Chief Tony Umeh, MD Tony Nwa Umeh Petroleum, to pay the hospital bills and he also gave them huge amounts for upkeep of the newborn babies.

“For Gov. Soludo to come to the aid of the couple out of his love and conviction that the couple and the newborn babies deserved help and comfort is a clear indication of his belief in doing good for one’s country and its citizens.”

Similarly, CLO commends the member representing Aguata Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Chukwumah Umeoji, for donating a Hiace 14-seater bus to Umuchu Special Secondary School despite the fact that his tenure winds down in less than two months.

“Such a good gesture is a clear indication that he is fanatic when it comes to the welfare of the people.

“We appeal to the political class to emulate these donors in order to make our good better, our better best,” he said. (NAN)