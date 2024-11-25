Group lauds Senate for suspending confirmation of NWDC’s board

The Northern Christian Youth Professionals (NYCP) has commended the Senate for stepping down the confirmation of the appointments of the Governing Board of the newly established North-West

By Moses Kolo

The Northern Christian Youth Professionals (NYCP) has commended the Senate for stepping down the confirmation of the appointments of the Governing Board of the newly established North-West Development Commission (NWDC).

Mr Isaac Abrak, Chairman of NCYP, made this known in a press statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Kaduna.

Abrak, who urged President Bola Tinubu to ensure inclusive representation, said the decision by the leadership of the senate demonstrated its commitment to fair representation and equity in the region.

He said, “We believe this move was made in good faith to enable Tinubu to include Christians on the board, ensuring diverse representation.

“We urge the president to engage in thorough consultations with Christian leaders and stakeholders in the region to select credible individuals for the board.

“Appointing the right people is crucial, not only for Christians in the region but for the entire population.

“We have faith in Tinubu’s leadership, knowing his penchant for consultation and selecting capable individuals.”

Abrak , however, assured the president of the group’s continued support, urging all Nigerians to do the same. (NAN)