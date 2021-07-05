Group lauds President Buhari on health, education achievements

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for achievements in health and education sectors.

NANS commendation is contained in a statement signed by its National President, Mr Abdulmajeed Oyeniyi, made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

Oyeniyi said Buhari administration’s implementation of the one per cent Consolidated Revenue Fund to the Basic Health Care Provision Fund since the National Health Act was passed in 2014, was commendable.

According to him, the fund is designed to deliver a guaranteed set health services to all Nigerians, through the national network of primary health care centres.

Oyeniyi said the passage of enabling legislation for the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, for the first time since it was founded in 2011 was a move in the right direction.

He described Buhari’s achievement in the education sector as overwhelming through his commitment of more than N1.7 trillion of capital intervention to Nigeria’s tertiary institutions through TETFund and other means.

Oyeniyi said the presidential approval for a new retirement age of 65, and length of service of 40 years for teachers in public basic and secondary school, were heart-warming.

He mentioned the approval of the six new colleges of education in the six geo-political zone of the country and the six new federal polytechnics as among numerous achievements of Buhari.

