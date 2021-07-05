Group lauds President Buhari on health, education achievements

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) has President Buhari for achievements health and education .

NANS commendation is contained a statement signed by its National President, Mr Abdulmajeed Oyeniyi, available newsmen on Monday Abuja.

Oyeniyi said Buhari administration’s implementation of the one per cent Consolidated Revenue Fund the Basic Health Care Provision Fund since the National Health Act was passed 2014, was commendable.

According him, the fund is designed deliver a guaranteed set health services all Nigerians, through the national network of primary health care centres.

Oyeniyi said the passage of legislation for the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, for the first time since it was founded in 2011 was a move in the right direction.

He described Buhari’s in the education sector as overwhelming through his commitment of more N1.7 trillion of capital intervention to Nigeria’s through TETFund and other means.

Oyeniyi said the presidential approval for a new retirement age of 65, and length of service of 40 years for in public basic and secondary school, were heart-warming.

He mentioned the approval of the six new colleges of education in the six geo-political zone of the country and the six new federal polytechnics as among numerous achievements of Buhari.

