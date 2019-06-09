Group lauds PDP senators for supporting Sen. Lawan

Sen. Ahmad Lawan Media Support Group (SALMG) has commended the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senators-elect for throwing their weight behind the candidature of Sen. Ahmad Lawan as President of the 9th Senate.

In a statement by its coordinator, Mr Abdul Abuh, on Sunday in Abuja, the group described the decision of the PDP senators as an exhibition of maturity by the opposition lawmakers.

Abuh said their decision to support Lawan, in spite of party difference, demonstrated the traits of genuine elder statesmen which demanded selfless disposition to personal ambitions.

“By their actions, the PDP senators of the ninth Senate have laid a solid foundation for a stable Senate. They have proven to be true leaders that are more interested in stability of the institution of the Senate in the interest of moving the country forward.”

The group also called on Sen. Ali Ndume to emulate his colleagues, saying “Ndume as a respected senior lawmaker is expected to toe the line of other ranking senators toward ensuring the smooth take-off of the incoming 9th Senate.

“It is never too late to do the right thing. As brothers from the North East, Ndume should look forward to playing a critical role in the success of Sen. Lawan.

“They should by now be working on creating legislations that would improve the general living conditions of people in their region and the country at large.

“We call on Ndume to consider stepping down for Lawan as a mark of respect for President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which has since endorsed Lawan.

“With his wealth of experience in the minority and majority sides, Lawan will guarantee cohesion, fairness and teamwork in the conduct of all affairs of the 9th Senate. (NAN)

