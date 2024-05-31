Group lauds Oborevwori’s first year achievements in Delta 

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) and the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has lauded Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta on his achievements in one year in office.

The group under the aegis of amalgam of Registers Political Parties in Delta made the commendation at a press conference on Thursday in Asaba.

In a statement jointly signed by IPAC State Chairman, Prince Henry Eze and CUPP State Chairman, Chief Efe Josiah but was read by Eze, said Gov. Oborevwori did the electorate proud by delivering on electioneering promises.

According to the group, the governor deployed his experience as the longest serving Speaker in the State House of Assembly to bear in harnessing the amazing spirit for successful implementation of his M.O.R.E Agenda.

“We admired that the 2023 governorship election in which he scored 360,234 votes as against that of his main opponent, who scored 240,229 votes underscores his (Oborevwori’s) unflinching popularity in the state.

The group noted that the governor’s victory and general acceptance had prepared him for early good start.

“In terms of infrastructural development, he has practically converted the state into a construction site, connecting communities with roads and bridges across the three senatorial districts.

” The most iconic of the projects is the award of the N78 billion contract to Julius Berger to construct three mega bridges, cloverleaf and raid expansion works in Warri and Effurun axis.

“Also in Education; Oborevwori attracted three new faculties in the University of Science and Technology, Ozoro these are Medical Science, Pharmacy and Health Science, all approved by the National University Commission (NUC).

“Also, the governor has built and inaugurated an administrative block and tarred two kilometer internal roads in same university,” the group said.

“The governor approved the payment bursary to over 60,000 students of the state origin in tertiary institutions for the 2022/2023 academic year.

“He also approved a 25 per cent reduction in acceptance fees in the four state universities.”

The group also lauded the governor for being workers friendly by paying the backlog of five billion naira civil servants promotion arrears.

“He also provided N40 billion for payment of local government pensioners and had approved the recruitment of over 2000 teaching and non-teaching staff for 25 local government areas in the state.

According to them, the Oborevwori government has in the period under review, provided palliatives to cushion the impact of the subsidy removal on workers, widows, vulnerable groups and the aged.

“Through the State MORE Grant over 3000 beneficiaries in targeted trades and artisans were empowered.

“Also, direct beneficiaries of the Delta COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (D-CARES) has increased from 36,353 to 110,841 within one year of this administration.”

The group said that good news was that Gov. Oborevwori achieved the feat and more without borrowing a kobo in the past one year.(NAN)

By Ifeanyi Olannye