Group lauds Obi, LP for picking Baba-Ahmed as running mate

The Movement for Election of Nigeria President of Igbo Extraction, a political pressure group, has lauded the Labour Party and its Presidential Candidate Peter Obi for picking Sen. Datti Baba-Ahmed as running mate.

Baba-Ahmed is also the Proprietor and Pro-Chancellor of Baze University, Abuja and Baba Ahmed University, Kano.

The President of the group, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, gave the commendation in Enugu on Saturday while extolling the choice of Baba-Ahmed and the unique wisdom and patriotism in choosing him.

Ezekwueme noted that Baba-Ahmed remained one of the best selfless, industrious, steadfast academicians and astute politicians in the country.

He said that with the move, it was clear that “the Labour Party is more than ever before prepared, ready and willing to rescue, redeem and transform the country for the betterment of the citizenry and the nation.

“It is an irrefutable truth that the party has presented to the Nigeria electorate the best of the best in the country that are more than qualified, credible, steadfast, patriotic, humble, trustworthy and prudent to serve the country at the highest level.

“Both the presidential and vice presidential candidates have great passion for the good of the nation, citizens and common people.

“They are philanthropists par excellence, economists, first class intellectuals, selfless servant leaders and patriots who will certainly put smiles on the faces of deprived Nigerians if elected into offices come 2023,” he said.

According to him, the problems of Nigeria is purely on leadership; so let us elect good leaders and actualise Nigeria of our dreams, hopes and aspirations.

Ezekwueme noted that Obi and Baba-Ahmed presidency would have the wherewithal to transform the country, restore security, revamp our economy, reduce cost of governance and give a sense of belonging to every section of the country.

He said: “They will definitely restore people’s faith, confidence and hope in government, tackle monumental corruption, injustices, human rights abuses and inequality.

“Above all, they will govern with fear of God and prudently uses public fund for public good.

“It is incumbent upon the citizens, electorate and Nigerians to live above ethnicity, religiosity, statism and clans cleavages and vote for best candidates that have the wherewithal to redeem and transform the country for better.”

He also extolled the virtues of Dr Doyin Okupe for always standing for equity, justice and what is right, fair and moral.

He hailed him especially for relinquishing his vice presidential ticket to give way for balance and equity.

“You have engraved your name in the hearts and minds of Nigerians.

“Just as you did in 1993 when you resigned as Publicity Secretary of National Republican Convention in protest over the annulment of June 12 presidential election,” he said.

Ezekwueme said that with honest and transparent politicians in the country, “there is hope and the future is bright if we do things right.”

“We equally appeal to the political class and their followers to play the game according to the rules and avoid casting unsubstantiated aspersions on perceived opponents,” he said. (NAN)

