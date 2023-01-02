Group lauds Obasanjo for advocating power shift to youths

By Stanley Nwanosike

A pro-unity group, the Movement for Election of Nigeria President of Igbo Extraction, has commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo for unequivocally advocating power shift to the youth.

The group equally extolled the elder statesman for his outright endorsement of the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, with outstanding reasons.

The National Convener of the movement, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, said in a statement on Monday in Enugu that Obasanjo had always stood for what was right, fair, just, credible, commendable and promotion of unity in Nigeria.

Ezekwueme made the remarks in reaction to Obasanjo’s call on Nigerian youths to vote massively for Obi in order to take control of their country, given their massive numbers.

According to him, Obi remains the best candidate and he possesses the wherewithal to revamp and transform the country in tandem with the philosophy and ideology of our founding fathers.

“The reason why we are being governed as fools is because good people sit back and do nothing,” he said.

The national convener described Obasanjo as a unifier, patriot, statesman, conscience of the nation, bridge builder and selfless king maker.

“Obasanjo has, through his patriotism, selfless services and sacrifices to the nation and humanity, engraved his name in hearts and minds of Nigerians and beyond.

“As globally acclaimed peace-maker, his good motive to ensure peaceful co-existence of Nigerians, good governance, inclusiveness, justice, equality, equity and egalitarian society, will be accomplished.

“We appeal to other patriots and well meaning Nigerians to toe the path of Obasanjo and support Obi’s presidential aspiration as he has desiderata towards solving numerous challenges bedeviling the country.”

Ezekwueme noted that Obasanjo’s name would be written in gold for having made immense contributions towards “rediscovering of the country and giving her hope and positive direction”.

“We wish to reiterate our earlier appeal to G-5 governors for the interest of the country, justice, equity and good governance to join hands with Obi to rescue and redeem our dear country.

“This is in tandem with their conscience and demand,” he appealed. (NAN)