Group lauds NSCDC for improved protection of national assets

By Sunday John

A group — Coalition for Development of Nasarawa State — has commended the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for its recent feat in protecting national assets.Mr Namo Maga, the vice-chairman of the group, gave the commendation while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Lafia.

He explained that NSCDC under the current Commandant-General Ahmed Audi has shown capacity, commitment and professionalism in the discharge of his duties.He said that the NSCDC has also ensured that their personnel gave priority to the protection of critical national assets.He explained that NSCDC had helped in apprehending rapists, cultists and other criminal elements.He commended the Commandant-General of NSCDC for approving the establishment of NSCDC training school at Udege community of Nasarawa Local Government Area.

He also lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State for their efforts towards tackling insecurity.He explained that it is high time Nigerians should be patriotic enough and support the efforts of the government at all levels at addressing insecurity.

The group also commended the Nigeria military, Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services as well as other security agencies for the recent feats against terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements across the country.The coalition urged the security agencies to sustain the offensive attack on the criminals and take the battle to their hideouts, as a way of ending the insecurity in the country.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

