Group lauds Nigeria’s ranking as 4th best in COVID-19 response

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has lauded Nigeria’s ranking as fourth-best in the world in COVID-19 response.

This is contained in a statement, jointly signed by BMO Chairman, Mr Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Mr Cassidy Madueke.

BMO said WHO’s ranking of Nigeria as having come tops among ten countries able to have handled the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, did not come to it as a surprise.

This, it said was especially so considering that President Muhammadu Buhari had at the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020 taken up the gauntlet and showed quality leadership.

The group noted that as a mark of Buhari’s determination to safeguard the lives of Nigerians and residents alike during the pandemic, he set up a standing committee the; Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

It recalled that the committee was chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha.

“Mustapha and other cabinet members and stakeholders embarked on a daily appraisal and briefing of the populace about the measures being put in place to contain the pandemic.

“This team worked tirelessly with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in collaboration with international agencies towards ensuring that the negative effects of the disease was reduced to the barest minimum

“Hence, Nigeria recorded one of the lowest infection and fatality figures in the world,’’ it said.

It noted that Buhari did not spare any resource in ensuring that the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 carried out its responsibilities without hindrance.

It said it was also on record that the federal government committed enormous resources towards procuring vaccines from across the globe for the benefit of Nigerians.

“Therefore, we see it as a welcome development that WHO ranked Nigeria as the fourth best in the response to COVID-19 in the world,’’ the BMO said.

It further recalled that WHO had on many occasions commended the federal government of Nigeria for its proactive responses and successful completion of the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, especially with the vaccination of the frontline workers and other priority groups at high risk of COVID-19. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...