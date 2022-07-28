Group lauds NASS on ISMN establishment bill

By Diana Omueza

The Institute of Strategic Management Nigeria (ISMN), has lauded the National Assembly for passing its establishment bill.

Mr Alex Enebeli, the President of the institute said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Enebeli said that the third reading of the bill at the House of Representatives was a welcomed development.

“The entire institute appreciates the speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and the entire members of the house for giving priority to a pivotal bill in the strategic management sector.

“The bill for an act to establish institute of strategic management of Nigeria will empower it with the responsibility to regulate and determine the standard of skills and qualification of persons seeking to become professional strategic managers in Nigeria.

“The bill when assented to will also serve multidimensional purpose including eliminating unqualified strategists and curb poor planning and inefficient policies of both private and government stakeholders.

“This will in turn boost the country’s productivity as strategist would make more improved and informed strategies, plans and policies and work with standard practices that would enhance the growth and development of the country,” he said.

Enebeli said that the institute shall support the government at all levels, uphold and deliver its mandates within its principles without distorting government activities.(NAN)

