Group lauds NASS for confirming Bawa as EFCC Chairman

The Progressive Students’ Movement (PSM), has lauded the National Assembly for the speedy confirmation of Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa as Chairman of Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

Mr Bestman Okereafor, President, PSM said this in a statement in Enugu on Thursday.

“We salute the National Assembly for listening to the voice of progressive minded and intellectually balanced Nigerians and groups with the confirmation of a youthful officer as EFCC Chairman.