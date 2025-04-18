Group lauds N760bn private investment in FG’s CNG initiative

The Tinubu Media Volunteers (TMV) on Friday applauded the impact of the Federal Government’s Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) initiative.

By Salif Atojoko

Mr Chukwudi Enekwechi, Chairman of the group, in a statement, acknowledged the inflow of N760 billion investments into the CNG initiative in the last one year.

“We note that with the removal of fuel subsidy at the inception of the President Bola Tinubu administration, and the attendant increase in cost of premium motor spirit (PMS), the Federal Government rolled out the CNG Initiative.

“This has led to cheaper cost of transportation for many Nigerians as CNG continues to take root in the country, but more commendable is the attraction of about N760 billion in private investments into the venture in the past one year.

“In dollar terms, the initiative has attracted about 491 million dollars investments into the country, and there are signs that more investments would flow in subsequent years,” TMV said.

Additionally, the group said the CNG Initiative had generated 84,000 direct and indirect jobs, based on information provided by Mr Michael Oluwagbemi, the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI), Programme Director.

“We also note that within a period of one year, CNG conversion centres have increased from seven to over 200 centres across the country with expectations of an increase to 10,000 before the end of 2025.

“In addition, we commend the Federal Government for providing 405 buses to ease the transportation needs of Nigerian workers based on an agreement with Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) during the wage increase negotiations.

“We want to state that this initiative is not only pragmatic, but has potential to reduce unemployment, boost the economy, and increase the mobility of Nigerians when it takes firm root,” continued TMV.

The group, however, urged the managers to do more to ensure that the immense benefits of the CNG initiative put smiles on the faces of Nigerians.

The group said it looked forward to an extension of the CNG initiative to 25 sites and 15 states in line with the pledge of the managers of the programme to ramp up its activities. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)