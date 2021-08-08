Group lauds military for bombardments of terrorists’ camps, safe havens

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for their intensified superior firepower and sustained aerial bombardments of terrorists’ camps and their safe havens.

The Chairman of the group, Mr Niyi Akinsiju, and Secretary, Mr Cassidy Madueke, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said these feats were the reasons more insurgents were laying down their arms and surrending to the troops.

The group noted that this is in continuation of the ongoing intensive clearance operations and renewed onslaught across the country, and particularly in the northern part.

It recalled that last week, 28 Boko Haram terrorists surrendered to troops of 73 and 202 battalions of the Nigerian Army in Bama Local Area of Borno.

“In addition, 22 leaders of some bandits’ units terrorising residents and villagers in Zamfara, Katsina, Niger, Kaduna and other states in the North-West and North Central discreetly reached out to the military authorities, seeking amnesty.

“The recent batch of terrorists who surrendered to troops at Forward Operational Base (FOB) in Bama, Borno on August 2, confessed that the ground and condition in the forest have become untenable for them and that is why they are laying down their arms.

“This is a testimonial to the troops’ heavy artillery and air bombardments unleashed on terrorists and elements of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) around the fringes of Sambisa forest and also bandits in the North West,” the group said.

BMO said it was aware that some doubting Thomases were of the opinion that terrorists and bandits in the North were being treated with kid gloves.

It reiterated President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to decimate criminal elements in all parts of the country, as witnessed in the tremendous successes recorded in the last two weeks.

The group therefore urged the military to maintain this momentum, expressing optimism that these continuous achievements will bring insurgency to an end in the country sooner than later. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...